TODAY: Spotty showers are popping up this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll see plenty of dry time this morning before the strong line of storms moves through this afternoon. Highs will still reach the low to mid 70s around Noon before falling off as the cold front pushes through. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats with this system. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Tracking showers and storms Tuesday; Wind Advisory in effect
