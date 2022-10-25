 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Tracking showers and storms Tuesday; Wind Advisory in effect

Unsettled weather returns Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: Spotty showers are popping up this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll see plenty of dry time this morning before the strong line of storms moves through this afternoon. Highs will still reach the low to mid 70s around Noon before falling off as the cold front pushes through. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats with this system. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

