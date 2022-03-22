Tracking Showers and Thunderstorms Today, Clouds Lingering, and a Return of Chilly Temperatures Soon

Today we will be dealing with heavy rains, soaking showers, and sporadic thunderstorms. A complete 180°from yesterday. The gloomy conditions will be here to stay as clouds and rain stick around until Thursday and the sun doesn't come back out until this weekend. Stay strong, spring like warmth shall return soon by the beginning of next week.
TODAY: 60 (Cloudy w/ Rain & Thunderstorms)
A low pressure system is inching through the Midwest today through Thursday. It will bring gusty winds from the south and rain and thunderstorms throughout the day today.
WEDNESDAY: 56 / 59 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers Expected)
The cold front associated with the low pressure still moving though the Midwest will be nearing in on the Tri-State. Precipitation chances will be lower but a few showers cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds will still be experienced across the Tri-State.
THURSDAY: 39 / 50 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Shower Chances)
The cold front will have moved through the Tri-State; however, temperatures will still remain milder until wind direction shifts from south/westerly to northwesterly late week into the weekend.
FRIDAY: 38 / 54 (Mostly Cloudy)
Things will dry out but remain cloudy with breezy conditions as a new air mass begins to settle in.
WEEKEND: 30s / 40s then 50s (Sunnier)
Finally! The sun makes a return; however, do not be fooled, temperatures will be on the chiller side -especially Saturday. Breezy conditions still persist as a cold airmass sets in place, fortunately not for long though.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 40s / 60s (Sunnier)
Winds are calmer and shift to southwesterly which will allow us to have a sunnier and warmer start to the new week.