Tracking Showers Through the Evening with Big Severe Weather Threat by Wednesday

The week has definitely been off to not so great start –especially with yesterday's 70°temperatures and sunshine. The muggy/stormy conditions we've seen will continue as we head into Wednesday. We need to be weather aware as we head into Wednesday where we have an enhanced risk of severe weather. Fortunately, we won't have to keep our guard up too long as by Thursday and Friday, we can end off the week with sunny skies and mild temperatures. A cold front will be through by the weekend dropping temperatures incrementally each day. By the beginning of next week we can expect temperatures to start off the week in the mid-50s.
TONIGHT: 56 (Cloudy w/ Showers and Thunderstorms)
We will be dealing with showers and thunderstorms primarily until 4AM tomorrow morning, and then just a slight chance of showers into the later part of the morning.
TOMORROW: 74 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers) [MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER]
We can expect a 40% chance of showers primarily after 1PM with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the Tri-State.
WEDNESDAY: 64 / 76 (Cloudy w/ Thunderstorms) [ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER]
An enhanced risk of severe weather is expected for much of the Tri-State with the window of primary concern being the afternoon into the evening. Heavy wind gusts could also be a concern as the line of storms moves through in the late afternoon/morning.
THURSDAY: 47 / 64 (Mostly Sunny)
Clearer and sunnier skies are expected as we dry out from Wednesday's storms.
FRIDAY: 44 / 67 (Mostly Sunny)
Sunnier conditions continue to persist for the Tri-State as we head into Friday.
WEEKEND: 40s / 60s (Cloudier w/ Slight Rain Chances)
Cloudier conditions will be expected for the Tri-State with precipitation chances popping back up Sunday. Throughout the weekend we will also see temperatures dropping slowly each day.
Happy Monday,
Gunnar Consol