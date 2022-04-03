Tracking Showers to Kick-off Monday Morning Commute

I hope everyone got out and enjoyed the warm and sunnier weather today. Today was likely the best day in the next seven days to be outside. As we head into the new calendar week we will see rain showers chances come into the forecast by Monday and linger until late Wednesday.
As conditions dry out, we will still remain cloudy, and temperatures will actually trend 15-20°below average by Thursday. Fortunately, there is good news in the forecast, I promise! By this upcoming weekend, temperatures will return to seasonable levels, skies should trend sunnier, and conditions will continue to remain dry.
TONIGHT: 46 (Increasing Clouds)
We'll see increasing clouds tonight which should limit our ability to cool off. This will keep temperatures in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: 60 (Partly Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
There is a 40% chance of showers that move in from the southeast and impact the Tri-State. Showers can be expected primarily in the morning and early afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected to develop as the day progresses.
TUESDAY: 49 / 64 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers and Thunderstorms)
Showers are expected throughout the day with an occasional/sporadic thundershower.
WEDNESDAY: 52 / 63 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
Conditions will remain showery; however, the chance of thundershowers developing aren't as likely.
LATE WEEK: 40s -> 30s / 50s -> 40s (Cloudier)
Fortunately, conditions become drier; however, we will still be dealing with cloudier conditions and temperatures will actually be trending cooler midweek into the late week.
NEXT WEEKEND: 30s / 50s -> 60s (Sunnier)
Finally, temperatures start to warm up and the skies will become increasingly sunnier.
Hope everyone had a relaxing weekend, and everyone has a great week ahead,
Gunnar