Tracking Showers Today then a Cooler but Sunnier Weekend Ahead

Happy Hump Day everyone! Finally, we've reached the hump of not only the calendar week but also the long stretch of rainy gloomy weather. We just have to deal with showers for a little bit longer where we can expect things to completely dry out by Friday. Breezy to gusty conditions are expected each day until Sunday when winds calm down. The sun will also make a guest appearance this weekend with a sunny treat on -you guessed it- SUNday. The guest appearance of the sun does end short as by the beginning of next week cloud cover could return to the Tri-State.
TODAY: 62 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
Cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain showers primarily before 1PM. A cold front will be moving through during the afternoon and temperatures will already begin falling by the late afternoon. Breezy conditions along with that cold front are expected.
TONIGHT: 41 (Cloudy)
Chances for precipitation have diminished as cooler air settles into the area. Breezy conditions as the cool airmass pushes through are expected as well.
THURSDAY: 53 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
Rain chances persist but are minimal. We have a 30% chance of rain showers primarily after 1PM. Breezy conditions are expected.
FRIDAY: 41 / 55 (Mostly to Partly Cloudy)
Finally the thick cloud cover begins to lift and we will see a little bit more sun come Friday potentially. Breezy conditions are expected.
WEEKEND: 30s / 50s (Sunnier)
The sun makes its must anticipated reappearance this weekend as temperatures remain on the mild/seasonable side.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 40s / 60s (Partly Sunny then Cloudy)
Beginning of next week looks to be quiet and pleasant. Not really that warm, but winds will be calmer, conditions will be drier, and skies should be a little sunnier.