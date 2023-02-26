Tracking strong storms to start off our week

TONIGHT:
52↑, MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ RAIN CHANCES
WINDS: SW 5-15mph G:35mph
Overnight tonight, we could be dealing with some light overnight showers. Temperature tonight will be on the incline. So our low for the night has actually already occurred. By tomorrow morning temperatures will have already risen to around 54/55 degrees.
Now our greatest chance for rain showers is from midnight to 3AM, but that's just overnight. A second wave of precipitation moves in early Monday morning.
MONDAY: [THREAT DAY] [WIND ADVISORY]
70, SUNNY
WINDS: S→W 20-30mph G:45mph
We have a threat for severe weather tomorrow morning. The further north you are in the Tri-State the more likely you are to experience those stronger storms. The main threat is strong winds but the possibility of a brief spin up tornado cannot be ruled out.
Storms are expected to enter the Tri-State from the west around 6AM, then sweeping through in a line toward the east.
As of right now, here's a rough timeline for the arrival of strong storms –give or take 20/30 minutes.
6:00AM: Fairfield, McLeansboro, Harrisburg
6:30AM: Carmi, Ridgway, Mount Carmel
7:00AM: Evansville, Vincennes, Princeton
7:30AM: Owensboro, Newburgh, Jasper, Madisonville
8:00AM Tell City, Hartford, Hawesville
After those storms roll through, we'll see a clearing in the skies and we'll actually see a pretty quiet, sunny, and mild Monday afternoon. Winds will be whipping though so be sure to secure anything outside that could be tossed around.
TUESDAY:
44 / 61, SUNNY
WINDS: NW 5-8mph
Tuesday won't be as warm as Monday or Wednesday, but it'll likely be more enjoyable than either day as we'll actually see sunny skies and calm conditions. Monday and Wednesday will be very blustery. So Tuesday will be the day to read outside or go for a walk without worrying about things or you blowing away.
MID-WEEK:
MILD THEN SEASONABLE, SOME RAIN CHANCES, AND GUSTY WINDS
Gusty conditions continue into the midweek, and we'll see a mixed bag dry and wet days as we have a few significant rain chances into the late week this week.