 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tracking strong winds Monday; mild temperatures sticking around

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracking gusty winds and mild temperatures

TODAY: It's a damp start to our morning as strong storms are moving through the Tri-state area. Most of the storms will move out by Noon. Highs are still expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be gusty out of the south and west. Gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph through the afternoon. Please be safe!!

TONIGHT: We'll clear out most of our clouds with breezy and cool conditions. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s, so a big difference from your Monday morning. Winds will stay gusty out of the west between 15-25 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 60s under partly sunny skies. Rain will stay away until late Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon should actually reach the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Heavy rainfall makes a return Thursday and Friday with cooling temperatures into the 50s and 40s.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you