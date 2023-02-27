Tracking strong winds Monday; mild temperatures sticking around

TODAY: It's a damp start to our morning as strong storms are moving through the Tri-state area. Most of the storms will move out by Noon. Highs are still expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be gusty out of the south and west. Gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph through the afternoon. Please be safe!!
TONIGHT: We'll clear out most of our clouds with breezy and cool conditions. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s, so a big difference from your Monday morning. Winds will stay gusty out of the west between 15-25 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 60s under partly sunny skies. Rain will stay away until late Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon should actually reach the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Heavy rainfall makes a return Thursday and Friday with cooling temperatures into the 50s and 40s.