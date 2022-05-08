Tracking summer-like heat later this week

The week ahead is looking like a sneak peak of some summer-like warmth. It will be hot and dry. Record high temperatures from 2018 and 1902 could even be challenged, tied, or broken this week. Rain chances are non-existent for the almost the entire week. We even won't see rain chances until next weekend.
The air conditioners are going to get their first real workout of the summer season this week. It's crucial coming out of winter to take it easy the first time it gets this warm as our bodies are used to this level of heat yet. The heat index by Wednesday could be in the mid to upper 90s for most of us, so any outdoor plans mid-week should take the heat into account. Accommodations to allow extra hydration, rests in the shade, and even limiting time outdoors during the heat of the day should be made.
TONIGHT: 57 (Mostly Clear)
Not as cool as last night; however, things will still feel pleasant with calmer winds.
EARLY WEEK: 60s / 80s (Sunny)
Monday will start off cloudy; however, things will gradually clear as we head into the afternoon with sunshine dominating the second half of the day. Monday will also be warm; however, come Tuesday, sunshine and hot conditions begin to settle into the Tri-State. High pressure develops to our northeast which will build a heat-dome of sorts over the region.
MID WEEK: 60s / 90s (Sunny) [Feels like Temperatures in the mid 90s!]
High pressure is stubborn and allows sunny conditions to continue and even potentially record breaking heat to take hold over the Tri-State by Wednesday and Thursday.
LATE WEEK: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny w/ Showers Possible)
High pressure weakens a little. This means temperatures won't be as warm, and the chance for some rain showers returns to end off a warm dry week.