Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and
expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels
over the weekend and into next week for several points along the
Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend,
while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or
shortly after the holiday on Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 42.6 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking Sunny Skies and a Warmer Weekend Ahead

  • 0
22-2-18 Weekend Ahead
Gunnar Consol
After a damp day yesterday, we will be treated to a sunny and dry weekend ahead. Saturday will be pleasant and in the 30s, but Sunday will just be perfect with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 50s.
 
As we start the work week, conditions will deteriorate with wet conditions expected late Monday into Tuesday. We'll have a quieter period Wednesday just before Thursday's chance for wintry precipitation. 
 
TONIGHT: 32 (Clear)
A southerly wind will keep us from cooling off too much tonight. We will cool down to the nightly low early on in the night. By 8PM we'll already be sitting at the freezing mark and pretty much sit there until tomorrow afternoon.
 
SATURDAY: 33 (Sunny)
A cold front passes through during the day Saturday -which keeps our high temperature almost identical to the day's low. We will see a drop in temperatures as we head throughout the night. 
 
SUNDAY: 24 / 56 (Sunny)
A strong southerly wind develops which will bring a lot of warm air from the South into the Tri-State causing us to warm up significantly. 
 
MONDAY President's Day40 / 62 (Partly Sunny) 
Increased clouds are expected as a disturbance starts to near towards the Midwest. Some showers cannot be ruled out but aren't expected at this time.
 
TUESDAY: 54 / 64 (Cloudy) [Rain]
A steady rain is expected -especially during the first half of the day. Drier conditions are possible come Tuesday evening. The previously mentioned disturbance will sweep through the Tri-State dropping temperatures back for your Wednesday. 
 
WEDNESDAY: 31 / 41 (Mostly Cloudy)
Colder air settles in and clouds dominate the forecast leady to a dreary day.
 
LATE WEEK: 30s / 40s then 30s (Cloudier) [Rain, Snow, Mix Possible]
The latter part of the week has to potential to see some wintry precipitation, and a return to chillier temperatures. 

