Tracking Sunny Skies and a Warmer Weekend Ahead

After a damp day yesterday, we will be treated to a sunny and dry weekend ahead. Saturday will be pleasant and in the 30s, but Sunday will just be perfect with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 50s.
As we start the work week, conditions will deteriorate with wet conditions expected late Monday into Tuesday. We'll have a quieter period Wednesday just before Thursday's chance for wintry precipitation.
TONIGHT: 32 (Clear)
A southerly wind will keep us from cooling off too much tonight. We will cool down to the nightly low early on in the night. By 8PM we'll already be sitting at the freezing mark and pretty much sit there until tomorrow afternoon.
SATURDAY: 33 (Sunny)
A cold front passes through during the day Saturday -which keeps our high temperature almost identical to the day's low. We will see a drop in temperatures as we head throughout the night.
SUNDAY: 24 / 56 (Sunny)
A strong southerly wind develops which will bring a lot of warm air from the South into the Tri-State causing us to warm up significantly.
MONDAY President's Day: 40 / 62 (Partly Sunny)
Increased clouds are expected as a disturbance starts to near towards the Midwest. Some showers cannot be ruled out but aren't expected at this time.
TUESDAY: 54 / 64 (Cloudy) [Rain]
A steady rain is expected -especially during the first half of the day. Drier conditions are possible come Tuesday evening. The previously mentioned disturbance will sweep through the Tri-State dropping temperatures back for your Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: 31 / 41 (Mostly Cloudy)
Colder air settles in and clouds dominate the forecast leady to a dreary day.
LATE WEEK: 30s / 40s then 30s (Cloudier) [Rain, Snow, Mix Possible]
The latter part of the week has to potential to see some wintry precipitation, and a return to chillier temperatures.