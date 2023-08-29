Tracking sunshine and comfortable temperatures

TODAY: It's a nice and comfy start to your Tuesday. Enjoy the gorgeous sunshine as highs rise into the low to mid 80s. Winds will stay out of the northwest, continuously ushering in cooler and drier air into the Tri-State.
TONIGHT: Dry skies will persist. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s heading into your Wednesday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Winds will stay persistent out of the north, which will bring cooler temperatures for the middle of this week. Highs should only be around the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Some of our communities may not even get out of the 70s, wo enjoy the fall-like conditions. The temperature dial will begin turning upward over the Labor Day weekend. Not much of any rainfall expected but temperatures will return to the lower 90s before the weekend is over.