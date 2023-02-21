 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Gallatin, Crittenden
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey,
Henderson and Union Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused the Ohio River to rise.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1045 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 36.7 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Tracking sunshine and mild temperatures on Fat Tuesday; rain returns tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Nice Fat Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a cool and dry start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. You can expect it to stay beautiful through the day with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. It's going to be a gorgeous day and one you're going to want to enjoy. Winds will be staying on the calm side.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase, and winds will shift more out of the south ushering in warmer air. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s. Rain chances will increase but look to stay on the light side heading into your Wednesday morning.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

