Tracking sunshine and mild temperatures on Fat Tuesday; rain returns tonight

TODAY: It's a cool and dry start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. You can expect it to stay beautiful through the day with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. It's going to be a gorgeous day and one you're going to want to enjoy. Winds will be staying on the calm side.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase, and winds will shift more out of the south ushering in warmer air. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s. Rain chances will increase but look to stay on the light side heading into your Wednesday morning.