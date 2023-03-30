 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 23.9 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Tracking sunshine and warming temps; severe storm threat returns Friday

Gorgeous and warm Thursday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a gorgeous and chilly Thursday morning. Temperatures are going to make a run toward the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It's going to feel amazing! Winds will be out of the east for much of the day, but we should see them gradually shift more out of the south, bringing in warmer temperatures.

