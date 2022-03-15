Tracking Sunshine and Warmth Tuesday

This weather is shaping up to be fantastic!
TODAY: Other than a few light showers this morning, it's going to be hard to find a better stretch of weather than what we have this week. Temperatures will keep warming to some very comfortable levels. You will find these highs unseasonably warm in the 60s and 70s. We'll work on decreasing cloud cover today with highs in the upper 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: By the end of this week, we’ll see highs reach the 70s. A stronger system will bring a widespread chance of showers on Friday. That should bring highs down the thermometer for the weekend and to more seasonable levels.