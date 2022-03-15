 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Tracking Sunshine and Warmth Tuesday

Tracking Sunshine and Warmth Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

This weather is shaping up to be fantastic!

TODAY: Other than a few light showers this morning, it's going to be hard to find a better stretch of weather than what we have this week. Temperatures will keep warming to some very comfortable levels. You will find these highs unseasonably warm in the 60s and 70s. We'll work on decreasing cloud cover today with highs in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: By the end of this week, we’ll see highs reach the 70s. A stronger system will bring a widespread chance of showers on Friday. That should bring highs down the thermometer for the weekend and to more seasonable levels.

