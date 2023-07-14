Tracking sweltering heat Friday; weekend rain chances

TODAY: It's a beautiful start to the morning, but the humidity is rising. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and 70s. We should expect a sweltering afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. That's not even the worst of the heat. The humidity will stay high enough to make it feel more like the triple digits. A few isolated showers may develop this afternoon, otherwise you'll need to find a way to stay cool.
TONIGHT: We should begin the evening off dry, but we're tracking our next inbound cold front that will bring the Tri-State some much needed rainfall Saturday morning. We could start to see activity just before Midnight. Some of those storms could be strong at times, but primarily just some healthy scattered showers that will lead us into the weekend.
REST OF THE WEEK: I would expect Saturday to be on the damp side, especially in the morning. There will be dry time through the day; the rain will gradually taper off through the day with highs in the upper 80s. We'll finally start to see some relief from the humidity Saturday night and into Sunday. Expect a beautiful Sunday with highs in the low 90s.