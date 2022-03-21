Tracking the Spectacular Conditions for Today; Wetter, Cooler, and Cloudier Trend to Follow

This week will not be as pleasant as weeks prior. We'll have a great start and finish; however, the duration of the week will be on the cooler, cloudier, and wetter side. We will be exceptionally warm today which warrant's Monday as the best day to enjoy the outdoors this week. We'll see dry sunnier conditions by the weekend BUT they won't be as warm. So depending on winds this weekend, things could actually feel a bit chilly.
TODAY: 73 (Partly to Mostly Sunny)
With southerly winds, some sunshine, and dry conditions, Monday will be the best day to head outdoors before conditions get wet and cooler Tuesday.
TOMORROW: 50 / 60 (Cloudy w/ Showers all day and Thunderstorms possible in the Afternoon)
Showers begin early in the morning and persist through the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are possible -especially after noon. This is all associated with a cold front inching its way across the Midwest.
WEDNESDAY: 53 / 60 (Partly Sunny w/ Rain Showers Possible)
Shower chances linger while the front is still passing through the Tri-State. We could see the sun poking through the clouds but the sky will continue to be cloudy even into Thursday.
LATE WEEK: 40s then 30s / 50s (Cloudier then Sunnier)
It'll be cloudier on Thursday with more sunshine fortunately come Friday. Despite the increased sunshine we'll see temperatures a tad bit cooler than earlier in the week but manageable.
THIS WEEKEND: 30s & 40s / 50s (Sunnier)
Fortunately, by the weekend we'll be dry and sunny; however, temperatures will be in the upper 50s. So, while warm, it won't be as warm as some of the days we've experienced lately.