Tracking the Threat for Severe Weather Tonight into Tuesday Evening

The week ahead is going to be very active, and the threat for hazardous and impactful weather is possible almost all week.
Tonight into tomorrow, we see the threat for severe weather. Then, things quiet out Wednesday until the threat for snow and freezing rain comes into the picture Thursday into Friday. By next weekend, we're expecting quieter conditions but a return of some deep winter chill.
TONIGHT: 56 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers & Thunderstorms) [Low Risk for Severe Weather]
We have a marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1/5) tonight. Expect heavy showers with some thunderstorms tonight. The timing of the storms will be primarily after 9PM to midnight.
The greatest threats from severe weather tonight will be: thunderstorms, heavy wind, and isolated hail.
TOMORROW: 65 (Cloudy w/ Rain & Thunderstorms) [Slight Risk for Severe Weather]
We have a slight risk for severe weather (Level 2/5) tomorrow. Expect heavy rain with thunderstorms early in the morning into the afternoon and evening. The timing of the storms will be primary between 4AM to 6PM.
The greatest threats from severe weather tomorrow will be: An isolated tornado, heavy rain and flooding, thunderstorms, heavy wind, and isolated hail.
WEDNESDAY: 29 / 40 (Partly Sunny)
Wednesday will be quieter and chillier as cooler air settles into the Tri-State giving us a short break in active weather.
THURSDAY: 32 / 42 (Cloudy w/ Freezing Rain & Snow)
Active weather reenters the forecast as the chance for freezing rain and snow become a possibility Thursday. Because we are still a few days out, exact totals for ice and snow are still being narrowed in on.
FRIDAY: 28 / 34 (Mostly Cloudy)
By Friday things should be quiet and cooler as air from the north settles into the Tri-State.
NEXT WEEKEND: 20s then 10s / 40s then 30s (Sunnier)
Things look to be relatively cold with temperatures feeling more like deep winter with plenty of sunshine to go around.