Tracking the Threat for Severe Weather Tonight into Tuesday Evening

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Golconda.
Ohio River at Paducah.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.  Minor flooding
is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement,
except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.
At 46.0 feet, Highway 662 near the old Lock and Dam 47 begins to
flood. This is approximately 1/2 mile downstream from the current
lock and dam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tracking the Threat for Severe Weather Tonight into Tuesday Evening

  • Updated
  • 0
22-2-21 Tuesday Severe Wx
Gunnar Consol
The week ahead is going to be very active, and the threat for hazardous and impactful weather is possible almost all week.
 
Tonight into tomorrow, we see the threat for severe weather. Then, things quiet out Wednesday until the threat for snow and freezing rain comes into the picture Thursday into Friday.  By next weekend, we're expecting quieter conditions but a return of some deep winter chill. 
 
TONIGHT:  56 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers & Thunderstorms) [Low Risk for Severe Weather]
We have a marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1/5) tonight. Expect heavy showers with some thunderstorms tonight. The timing of the storms will be primarily after 9PM to midnight. 
 
The greatest threats from severe weather tonight will be: thunderstorms, heavy wind, and isolated hail.
 
TOMORROW: 65 (Cloudy w/ Rain Thunderstorms) [Slight Risk for Severe Weather]
We have a slight risk for severe weather (Level 2/5) tomorrow. Expect heavy rain with thunderstorms early in the morning into the afternoon and evening. The timing of the storms will be primary between 4AM to 6PM.
 
The greatest threats from severe weather tomorrow will be: An isolated tornado, heavy rain and flooding, thunderstorms, heavy wind, and isolated hail.
 
WEDNESDAY: 29 / 40 (Partly Sunny)
Wednesday will be quieter and chillier as cooler air settles into the Tri-State giving us a short break in active weather. 
 
THURSDAY: 32 / 42 (Cloudy w/ Freezing Rain & Snow)
Active weather reenters the forecast as the chance for freezing rain and snow become a possibility Thursday. Because we are still a few days out, exact totals for ice and snow are still being narrowed in on.
 
FRIDAY: 28 / 34 (Mostly Cloudy)
By Friday things should be quiet and cooler as air from the north settles into the Tri-State.
 
NEXT WEEKEND: 20s then 10s / 40s then 30s (Sunnier)
Things look to be relatively cold with temperatures feeling more like deep winter with plenty of sunshine to go around. 

