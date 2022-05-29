Tracking warm and sunny conditions for Memorial Day tomorrow

What a beautiful day we had today for the Evansville Food Truck Festival. We saw temperatures in the mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels. If you enjoyed the weather today, you are in for a treat as our Memorial Day forecast will be nearly identical. The only difference is, is that we will see high temperatures a few degrees warmer.
As we head into the beginning of the four-day work week, we'll see temperatures in the low 90s with sunny skies. By Wednesday and Thursday we should see some relief from the heat. We'll see chances for showers and thundershowers both days and afterwards around average temperatures as we head into another sunny weekend.
TONIGHT: 64 (Clear)
Temperatures won't be cooling off quiet as much as last night but still a cool and pleasant overnight.
MEMORIAL DAY: 88 (Sunny)
Memorial Day will be sunny and warm which will be the perfect conditions to enjoy those outdoor plans.
TUESDAY: 69 / 91 (Mostly Sunny)
Expect much warmer conditions with highs reaching into the low 90s. Fortunately humidity shouldn't be too high, so we shouldn't be expecting any extreme heat index values Tuesday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: 70 / 88 (Partly Sunny with a Chance of Showers & Thundershowers)
We're not expecting any severe weather fortunately but the chances for general showers and thundershowers comes into the picture by Wednesday.
LATE WEEK: 60s to 50s / 80s (Partly Sunny with a Chance for Showers then turning Sunnier)
Thursday, we'll see some chances for general showers and thundershowers again but once a cold front passes through, Friday will be drier, sunnier, and just as warm.
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Sunnier)
Next weekend will be as nice as this weekend so rest assured that at the end of this short work week we'll have another nice weekend instore.