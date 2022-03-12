Tracking Warmer and Gusty Conditions Tomorrow

To add insult to injury, not only will we be in the upper 10s to low 20s for much of the Tri-State tonight, we will also be "springing forward". Fortunately, our patience with the cold weather and loss of sleep will pay off as we have a relatively warmer week ahead. We will have a few rain chances sprinkled in -pun intended- this upcoming week with conditions mostly on the sunnier side.
TONIGHT: 21 (Mostly Clear)
We will see our northwesterly wind shift to a southwesterly wind overnight. Even though the wind shift will bring about warmer temperatures Sunday, tonight we will still be cooling off into the low 20s.
SUNDAY: 54 (Sunny)
Winds will still be breezy and gusty at times, but conditions will be warmer. In addition to warmer skies, we can also expect sunnier conditions to aid in the warmth.
MONDAY: 35 / 60 (Mostly Sunny)
Winds will be a bit lighter and from the south. This will allow mostly sunny skies and even warmer conditions to start off the next calendar week.
TUESDAY: 44 / 60 (Partly Sunny) [Rain Chances]
Southerly winds will continue to feed our warmer temperatures; however, cloudier skies and rain chances are brought in from the south. Rain if any, will likely be sporadic and light.
WEDNESDAY: 43 / 68 (Sunny)
Sunnier conditions with a southerly wind will allow even warmer conditions Wednesday with lighter winds.
LATE NEXT WEEK: 40s then 50s / 70s then 60s (Mostly Sunny then Mostly Cloudy)
The warmest weather of the week on Thursday -all due to a southerly wind- will give way to some rain chances towards Friday as a low pressure system moves across the northern portion of the state.
NEXT WEEKEND: 40s / 50s (Sunnier)
Next weekend looks to be milder and on the sunnier side as a western wind develops.