Tracking Warmer and Gusty Conditions Tomorrow

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam,
Paducah and Cairo.

Mississippi River at New Madrid.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.


.Recent rain and snow this past week, combined with a minor flood
wave moving downstream will cause a rise in water levels near
Smithland Dam and Paducah on the Ohio River. Otherwise, Water levels
along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with
flooding expected to persist into next week.

The Mississippi River at New Madrid is expected to fall below flood
stage tonight.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam,
Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Mississippi River...including New Madrid...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 41.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam,
Paducah and Cairo.

Mississippi River at New Madrid.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.


.Recent rain and snow this past week, combined with a minor flood
wave moving downstream will cause a rise in water levels near
Smithland Dam and Paducah on the Ohio River. Otherwise, Water levels
along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with
flooding expected to persist into next week.

The Mississippi River at New Madrid is expected to fall below flood
stage tonight.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam,
Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Mississippi River...including New Madrid...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday, March 11 the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking Warmer and Gusty Conditions Tomorrow

22-3-13 Highs
Gunnar Consol
To add insult to injury, not only will we be in the upper 10s to low 20s for much of the Tri-State tonight, we will also be "springing forward". Fortunately, our patience with the cold weather and loss of sleep will pay off as we have a relatively warmer week ahead. We will have a few rain chances sprinkled in -pun intended- this upcoming week with conditions mostly on the sunnier side. 
 
TONIGHT: 21 (Mostly Clear)
We will see our northwesterly wind shift to a southwesterly wind overnight. Even though the wind shift will bring about warmer temperatures Sunday, tonight we will still be cooling off into the low 20s. 
 
SUNDAY: 54 (Sunny)
Winds will still be breezy and gusty at times, but conditions will be warmer. In addition to warmer skies, we can also expect sunnier conditions to aid in the warmth. 
 
MONDAY: 35 60 (Mostly Sunny)
Winds will be a bit lighter and from the south. This will allow mostly sunny skies and even warmer conditions to start off the next calendar week. 
 
TUESDAY: 44 60 (Partly Sunny) [Rain Chances]
Southerly winds will continue to feed our warmer temperatures; however, cloudier skies and rain chances are brought in from the south. Rain if any, will likely be sporadic and light.  
 
WEDNESDAY: 43 68 (Sunny)
Sunnier conditions with a southerly wind will allow even warmer conditions Wednesday with lighter winds. 
 
LATE NEXT WEEK: 40s then 50s / 70s then 60s (Mostly Sunny then Mostly Cloudy)
The warmest weather of the week on Thursday -all due to a southerly wind- will give way to some rain chances towards Friday as a low pressure system moves across the northern portion of the state. 
 
NEXT WEEKEND: 40s 50s (Sunnier)
Next weekend looks to be milder and on the sunnier side as a western wind develops. 

