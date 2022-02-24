Tracking Winter Weather and Wet Conditions Exiting Tonight Which Leads Up to a Significant Warmup

After a hectic start to the week with multiple severe weather days, followed by yesterday's and today's winter weather threat, we can sit back and relish in the fact that the forecast is finally quiet.
Things will dry out tonight, the threat for black ice does exist as standing water will freeze overnight tonight. But as we head into the weekend and into the midweek next week; clear skies, dry conditions, and much warmer weather is instore.
TONIGHT: 26 (Cloudy) [Wintry Mix + Rain + Thunderstorms then Drying Out]
We'll continue to see rain and potential thunderstorms into the evening, but things will dry out into the overnight. We're expecting a hard freeze of any standing water which has the potential for black ice formation to be widespread.
TOMORROW: 36 (Mostly Cloudy) [Black Ice Threat in the Morning]
Things are drier, but cloudy conditions will remain. Wind directions from the northwest will keep things on the chillier side.
SATURDAY: 26 / 41 (Mostly Sunny)
High pressure builds, clears out the skies, and allows for warming conditions throughout the next few days.
SUNDAY: 26 / 49 (Sunny)
High pressure builds, continues to keep skies clear, and conditions will be warmer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 20s / 50s (Sunny)
High pressure continues to persist and conditions will continue to feel pleasant.
MID-WEEK NEXT WEEK: 30s / 50s (Sunny)
Likely the heart of this warm spell before things cool down just a bit as high pressure continues but begins to break down just a bit.