Tracking Winter Weather and Wet Conditions Exiting Tonight Which Leads Up to a Significant Warmup

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 23 the stage was 38.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 39.5 feet early Tuesday
morning and then remain around this level through Saturday,
March 05. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking Winter Weather and Wet Conditions Exiting Tonight Which Leads Up to a Significant Warmup

  • Updated
  • 0
22-2-24 Radar
Gunnar Consol
After a hectic start to the week with multiple severe weather days, followed by yesterday's and today's winter weather threat, we can sit back and relish in the fact that the forecast is finally quiet. 
 
Things will dry out tonight, the threat for black ice does exist as standing water will freeze overnight tonight. But as we head into the weekend and into the midweek next week; clear skies, dry conditions, and much warmer weather is instore. 
 
TONIGHT: 26 (Cloudy) [Wintry Mix + Rain + Thunderstorms then Drying Out]
We'll continue to see rain and potential thunderstorms into the evening, but things will dry out into the overnight. We're expecting a hard freeze of any standing water which has the potential for black ice formation to be widespread. 
 
TOMORROW: 36 (Mostly Cloudy) [Black Ice Threat in the Morning]
Things are drier, but cloudy conditions will remain. Wind directions from the northwest will keep things on the chillier side. 
 
SATURDAY: 26 41 (Mostly Sunny)
High pressure builds, clears out the skies, and allows for warming conditions throughout the next few days.
 
SUNDAY: 26 49 (Sunny)
High pressure builds, continues to keep skies clear, and conditions will be warmer.
 
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 20s 50s (Sunny)
High pressure continues to persist and conditions will continue to feel pleasant. 
 
MID-WEEK NEXT WEEK: 30s / 50s (Sunny)
Likely the heart of this warm spell before things cool down just a bit as high pressure continues but begins to break down just a bit.

Recommended for you