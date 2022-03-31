Trending Cloudy & Cool Thursday

After a round of strong storms Wednesday night, we now look to cooler and cloudy conditions.
TODAY: Temperatures will run below normal as we head into the afternoon. You will find highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s (quite the drop from yesterdays 80s). While it will stay breezy and cloudy, there is a very small chance light showers will pop up later today.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and strong winds will persist overnight. Tomorrow morning will be a cold one for us with temperatures in the mid 30s and wind chill values in the upper 20s.
THIS WEEKEND: We'll finally start recovering from the cooler air this weekend! Temperatures will likely run closer to normal in the low 60s.