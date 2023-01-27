 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson
in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois,
including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western
Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Trending drier and warmer heading into the weekend; rain chances late weekend

Tracking mild temps over the weekend
Griffin Glasscock

Seasonal & Breezy Friday

TODAY: It's a bitterly cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Winds are coming in out of the south making it feel more like the teens and lower 20s. That southerly flow won't back off through the rest of the day. Most of us are under a Wind Advisory for Friday which means we could experience wind gusts up to 40 mph. Highs will recover nicely into the mid to upper 40s, finally getting some relief from the cold.

TONIGHT: Clouds will stick around this evening and into the overnight hours. The good news is we won't see a huge cool down into the morning. Most of our numbers will be right around freezing with strong winds sticking around.

THIS WEEKEND: Mild conditions will be with us as we kick off the first part of the weekend. Highs will reach the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to stay gusty. Clouds will increase through the day and into the evening as rain chances return. They will start out quite scattered then become more widespread in the early morning hours of Sunday. Most of them will taper off by the afternoon. Highs will still remain seasonal in the mid 40s. The big cool down comes Monday.

