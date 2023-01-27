Trending drier and warmer heading into the weekend; rain chances late weekend

TODAY: It's a bitterly cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Winds are coming in out of the south making it feel more like the teens and lower 20s. That southerly flow won't back off through the rest of the day. Most of us are under a Wind Advisory for Friday which means we could experience wind gusts up to 40 mph. Highs will recover nicely into the mid to upper 40s, finally getting some relief from the cold.
TONIGHT: Clouds will stick around this evening and into the overnight hours. The good news is we won't see a huge cool down into the morning. Most of our numbers will be right around freezing with strong winds sticking around.
THIS WEEKEND: Mild conditions will be with us as we kick off the first part of the weekend. Highs will reach the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to stay gusty. Clouds will increase through the day and into the evening as rain chances return. They will start out quite scattered then become more widespread in the early morning hours of Sunday. Most of them will taper off by the afternoon. Highs will still remain seasonal in the mid 40s. The big cool down comes Monday.