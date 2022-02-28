Trending Drier & Warmer This Week

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday, March 07. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&