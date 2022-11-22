Trending sunny and seasonable Tuesday

TODAY: It's a frigid and frosty start to our Tuesday. As winds stay persistent out of the south in combination with plentiful sunshine temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s. It will be a beautiful day! Thankfully, winds won't be overly breezy.
TONIGHT: Crystal clear skies will stick around this evening and into your Wednesday morning. Temperatures will still be frigid, but slightly warmer than your Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will bring another beautiful day. Sunny skies will be with us with highs nearing the upper 50s and lower 60s. It may be the pick of the week. Thanksgiving Day may turn damp, especially when it comes to later in the day and evening. Scattered showers are expected to last into Black Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the 50s.