Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

top story weather alert

Tri-State braces for Winter Storm

  • Updated
  • 0
threat day graphic red

Confidence is increasing day-by-day in a potentially hazardous winter storm impacting the Tri-State Thursday and into Friday.

While we are tracking the potential for snow, that isn't the only threat to keep an eye on. In fact, the snow might not even be the most impactful thing about this winter storm. We're looking at the potential for snow, yes, but other hazards we're potentially going to have to face is a "flash freeze", strong winds, and dangerously cold wind chills.

Before we examine the threats exactly, let's look at the timing of it all. Confidence is increasing that all the precipitation will likely fall all within Thursday. 

22-12-20 Storm Snapshot

A few take-aways from this timeline are:

-Mild temperatures Thursday morning and afternoon.

-We can expect rain as early as noon on Thursday with temperatures beginning to drop slowly.

-Temperatures begin to plummet Thursday evening with a very quick transition from rain to ice/mix and then to snow. 

-The timing of the transition from rain to snow will likely occur during the evening rush hour on Thursday which will increase travel impacts.

-Following the transition from rain-to-snow, temperatures will continue to dive with temperatures by Friday morning potentially in the negative single digits!

As a result, snow seems to have the least potential to impact our holiday plans. It's the rain before a rapid freeze that has the potential to cause more headaches. Even more so, the strong wind gusts and the subsequent wind chill values are the the ones that will likely impact us the most.

22-12-20 Various Threats

Certainly we ought to prepare for snow, but it's the strong gusty winds and frigid wind-chill values that will impact the Tri-State long after the snow has left the area. 

Here's the kind of wind gusts we can expect Thursday night into Friday morning.

22-12-20 Winter Wind Gusts

We're not unfamiliar with these kinds of wind gusts whenever we have severe weather. This means we know we can expect some power outages and downed tree branches. But since it's winter, these kind of winds can cause bitter wind-chills. 

These are the "feels-like" temperatures we can expect Thursday through Sunday. 

22-12-20 Wind Chills

Notice how Thursday afternoon into the overnight, the "feels-like" temperature plummets. Long after the rain and snow are gone, dangerously cold temperatures are expected even into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

So, if we do manage to get snow from this storm, temperatures will be cold enough to keep it here for a white Christmas. But regardless if there's snow or not, it will be a frigid Christmas.

Stick with us through today and tomorrow as we begin to finalize the forecast and show you just what we can expect by week's end.

