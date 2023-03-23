Tri-State bracing for storms and flooding

TODAY: It's a warm and cloudy start to our morning with temperatures in the 60s. Winds will stay breezy out of the south today, but as we head through the afternoon temperatures will gradually rise. Highs will reach the mid 70s before rain begins moving through the Tri-State area.
TONIGHT: This evening we should expect heavy to soaking showers to start pushing into our northwestern communities. They will become widespread overnight, so expect a very soggy start to your Friday with lows in the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY: I would anticipate heavy rainfall and strong winds all day long. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under the Threat of Severe Weather Friday. Most of the area is under a "1" and "2" on the Threat Index. Not only could we see a concern for flooding, but also strong winds that could cause power outages and downed trees.