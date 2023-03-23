 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Tri-State bracing for storms and flooding

TODAY: It's a warm and cloudy start to our morning with temperatures in the 60s. Winds will stay breezy out of the south today, but as we head through the afternoon temperatures will gradually rise. Highs will reach the mid 70s before rain begins moving through the Tri-State area.

TONIGHT: This evening we should expect heavy to soaking showers to start pushing into our northwestern communities. They will become widespread overnight, so expect a very soggy start to your Friday with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: I would anticipate heavy rainfall and strong winds all day long. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under the Threat of Severe Weather Friday. Most of the area is under a "1" and "2" on the Threat Index. Not only could we see a concern for flooding, but also strong winds that could cause power outages and downed trees.

