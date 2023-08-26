Tri-State Cools Down

Tonight: The heat wave is finally over! We will cool down tonight to a comfortable 71° overnight. We could see some storms that move into our area between 10PM and 1AM. Those storms are not expected to be severe, but could be strong with some wind gust reaching 40mph. They could light up the skies as well with some lightning. The heaviest showers look to stay off to the south west. Southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky will see the most rainfall this evening. Those showers could linger into the morning hours around 6AM. When all is said and done, the areas with the heaviest rainfall could see up to 1 inch of total rainfall. The central and northern parts of the Tri-State could see up to a quarter inch.
Tomorrow: Sunrise is expected at 6:16AM, but the remnants of rain and clouds will be moving through the area, decreasing the chance of catching that sunrise. Things will start off much cooler than we have seen over the past week. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s, heating up to about 82°. Depending on where you live will determine whether or not the mower will be up for the task. If you are in the southwest part of the Tri-State it might be a bit too mushy. As for those in the north, central, and east parts of the Tri-State, I'd say by 9AM you show it's good to cut that grass. By the afternoon hours the clouds will have cleared out and things will be mostly sunny. Tomorrow will be the coolest day we have seen in over a week because of the high and low temperatures. By evening hours we will be in the mid to low 70s, eventually cooling off to 64°.
Beginning of the week: The start of the week will bring back plenty of sunshine, but at a much more comfortable feel. Monday and Tuesday will hover in the low 80s, and things will remain comfortable throughout the week, but as we get close to next weekend, we could start to see temperatures climb again.