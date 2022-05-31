Tuesday brings sunny and toasty conditions

TODAY: It's definitely going to feel like Summer for your Tuesday. Not only will our temperatures be heating up into the low 90s, but the humidity is definitely going to be felt across the Tri-State. It is going to remain mostly sunny with winds continuously ushering in heat and humidity out of the south.
TOMORROW: A cold front will make its presence tomorrow. A few showers will be likely Wednesday morning, but the stronger storms aren't likely until late afternoon/early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a threat of severe weather for tomorrow. The primary issues we face will include gusty winds and large hail.