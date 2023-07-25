Turning up the heat and humidity on Tuesday

TODAY: It's a mild start to our Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Get ready for the heat to rise this afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 90s. The latest model data indicates that the combination of breezy southerly winds and an ample supply of sunshine early in the day will push our temperatures back up. Our lingering humidity could make things feel as hot as 100° in spots! Stay cool!
TONIGHT: We should start the evening out with dry skies, but as the nighttime progresses, showers will become more likely. Most of the storm activity will be scattered and likely to continue into your Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.
TOMORROW: The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under the Threat of Severe Weather for Wednesday. Areas north of I-64 are in the "2" range, while areas south of I-64 are under a "1". Scattered storms carrying damaging winds, hail, and strong thunderstorms will mostly likely fall Wednesday morning. Lingering scattered showers will be possible through the remainder of the day. Highs are still expected to reach the low to mid 90s with humidity playing a role in the excessive heat.
REST OF THE WEEK: Get ready to find ways to stay cool! Thursday-Saturday will bring excessively hot conditions with highs making a run toward the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index Values could surpass 105°. Rain chances will be limited through the end of the week.