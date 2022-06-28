 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Turning up the thermostat

Another warm one

Temperatures reach 90° tomorrow.

 Cameron Hopman
Just another day in paradise! It was nothing short of perfect once again here in the Tri-State; afternoon high temperatures remained in the mid to low 80s area wide, humidity was still nonexistent and that nice northerly breeze took the edge off of any of the heat that some of us may have seen this afternoon. The evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 81° around dinnertime to 67° at 10 o'clock. The combination of clear skies and the weak northerly winds will stick around overnight tonight as well, leaving us with what might be our coolest start to a day in over a month. If the current forecast holds, tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature of 56° would be Evansville's coolest since the morning of May 24th!
 
Despite the chilly start to the day tomorrow, we're looking at afternoon high temperature surging right back up into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Tri-State. The core of high-pressure responsible for keeping the skies so clear across the Tri-State in recent days is slowly migrating eastward. As that occurs, more heat will push northward in the coming days and make itself at home here in the Lower Ohio Valley. Wednesday's afternoon high of 90° in Evansville will be 2° above average for this time of the year. As for tomorrow evening, expect clear conditions to linger as temperatures fall from the 90° mark around tomorrow evening's commute to 73° by 10 o'clock Wednesday. If there's any silver lining here, it's the fact that the humidity should remain comfortably low despite Wednesday's added heat.

