Turning up the thermostat

Just another day in paradise! It was nothing short of perfect once again here in the Tri-State; afternoon high temperatures remained in the mid to low 80s area wide, humidity was still nonexistent and that nice northerly breeze took the edge off of any of the heat that some of us may have seen this afternoon. The evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 81° around dinnertime to 67° at 10 o'clock. The combination of clear skies and the weak northerly winds will stick around overnight tonight as well, leaving us with what might be our coolest start to a day in over a month. If the current forecast holds, tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature of 56° would be Evansville's coolest since the morning of May 24th!
Despite the chilly start to the day tomorrow, we're looking at afternoon high temperature surging right back up into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Tri-State. The core of high-pressure responsible for keeping the skies so clear across the Tri-State in recent days is slowly migrating eastward. As that occurs, more heat will push northward in the coming days and make itself at home here in the Lower Ohio Valley. Wednesday's afternoon high of 90° in Evansville will be 2° above average for this time of the year. As for tomorrow evening, expect clear conditions to linger as temperatures fall from the 90° mark around tomorrow evening's commute to 73° by 10 o'clock Wednesday. If there's any silver lining here, it's the fact that the humidity should remain comfortably low despite Wednesday's added heat.