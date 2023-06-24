Two rounds of severe weather possible for our Sunday

We've got two rounds of strong storms possible to talk about.
Round one will impact most of everyone, but strong storms aren't likely.
Round two will impact only a few of us, but strong storms are expected.
TONIGHT:
71 & PARTLY CLOUDY W/ SHOWERS
Tonight we'll see partly cloudy conditions before midnight and then around 2-3AM we will begin to see showers and a few thunderstorms develop across the region.
Most of these showers and storms will be limited in their ability to be severe so we're not expecting widespread impactful weather tomorrow morning. Mostly just a minor inconvenience that may wake a few of us up a few times tonight as storms roll through.
This first round of storms will likely be wrapping up around 9-10AM. So if you manage to sleep in that late you may realize the storms have come and passed by the time you awaken.
TOMORROW:
96 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ SEVERE STORMS
After the early morning showers and storms clear out, the early afternoon will be humid and warm.
Temperatures will quickly approach the low-to-mid 90s. Because of humidity levels and this level of heat, feels-like temperatures could be in the ballpark of ~100° tomorrow afternoon. Anyone with outdoor plans should keep this in mind, stay cool, stay hydrated, and clear out before those evening showers pop-up.
Now that second round of storms: They'll begin around 6PM and last until 10PM. This window for severe weather is enhanced, but the area of storm coverage is smaller. So even though we could see more impactful storms, they're expected to impact less people.
We're expecting a few storms to drop hail, produce strong winds, and maybe one or two brief tornadoes could be possible somewhere in the region (not necessarily in the Tri-State itself).
NEXT WEEK:
MILD, SUNNY, AND DRY W/ WARMING TREND
Monday through Wednesday will be refreshing. Mild temperatures, lower humidity, and drier conditions. But as the week progresses, heat and humidity return and summer-like heat will dominate the forecast yet again!
