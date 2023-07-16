Unbearable humidity and rain chances to dominate the early week

We had clear skies today but we didn't particularly see all that much blue sky today. We can thank wildfire smoke from Canada returning for our hazy skies and poor air quality.
Overnight tonight, humidity will creep back up into the unbearable territory and feature rain chances for the next few days. But there is hope, a drier, cooler, and more seasonable stretch looks to take hold by the week's end!
TONIGHT:
68 & MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ SHOWERS & THUNDERSHOWERS
HUMIDITY COMFORT: HUMID
We'll be seeing hazy conditions continuing through the overnight so those sensitive to poor air quality should limit any evening walks or outdoor activity.
Tonight, even though air quality will be compromised, you won't be wanting those windows open anyway. We'll have humid and sticky conditions continuing through the overnight. This will also be apart a general trend of overnights showers and storms.
In summary, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight, then showers are likely with thunderstorms possible after 4AM.
TOMORROW:
86 & PARTLY SUNNY W/ SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS
HUMIDITY COMFORT: UNBEARABLE
Humidity will be higher and considered unbearable so it'll be steamy tomorrow. At least we won't be seeing too hot of temperatures due to our elevated rain chances.
We have showers likely with thunderstorms possible before 7AM then just a chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily between 7AM and 1PM. Otherwise it'll be partly sunny with some wildfire haze lingering with poor air quality.
TUESDAY:
66 / 88 & PARTLY SUNNY W/ SHOWERS & THUNDERSHOWERS
HUMIDITY COMFORT: UNBEARABLE
Humidity will still be unbearable but rain chances are not as high but still there. We'll be seeing the wildfire smoke thinning out and clearing out for the most part. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily in the afternoon and evening.
WEDNESDAY:
72 / 91 & PARTLY SUNNY W/ SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS
HUMIDITY COMFORT: UNBEARABLE
Another day with rain chances and unbearable humidity. There's 50% as of right now we'll see showers and thundershowers Wednesday morning and early afternoon. We could also seeing gustier conditions with wind gusts up to 20mph.
LATE WEEK:
60s / 80s & SUNNY
HUMIDITY COMFORT: REFRESHING
Finally, after 90° and unbearable humidity Thursday, Friday and into the weekend will feature lower humidity, cooler conditions, and drier conditions. Looks like next weekend will shape up to be pretty decent.
