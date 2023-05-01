 Skip to main content
Unseasonably cool and breezy start to May

Partly sunny and unseasonably cool Monday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a breezy and cool start to your Monday. As we move through the day our highs will reach the low 60s. Today is going to be quite breezy with winds speeds reaching 15-25 mph out of the north and west. Gusts could be as high as 35-40mph.

