Unseasonably Warm Thursday

  • Updated
Warming up before a cold front sweeps through tonight
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: Spotty showers and temperatures in the 50s are welcoming us this morning. Most of the cloud cover and damp conditions will push off to the east later this morning. You can expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

