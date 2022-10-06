TODAY: Spotty showers and temperatures in the 50s are welcoming us this morning. Most of the cloud cover and damp conditions will push off to the east later this morning. You can expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
Unseasonably Warm Thursday
Griffin Glasscock
