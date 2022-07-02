Very humid conditions fuel storm chances as we head into the new week

For those unfamiliar with Florida summers, I would like to make you aware that this next week will be a "free trial" of the living in Florida simulator. Temperatures will be hot, conditions will be humid, and we have the chance for pop-up showers and storms daily throughout the week.
We luck out because one of the driest days in the next seven days is actually Independence day which means that outdoor plans should be held in tact.
As of now, we aren't expecting a major pattern change anytime soon so let's hope we can cash in on some beneficial rainfall in the next few days.
TONIGHT: 73 (Mostly Cloudy w/ a chance of showers and storms mainly after 1AM)
As we head through the evening, the storms rolling through the Tri-State will continue to impact the area. We aren't expecting a washout by any means but any rainfall that we get will be much needed.
SUNDAY: 91 (Mostly Cloudy w/ a slight chance of showers and storms)
Even as we head into tomorrow, we'll see chances for showers and storms; however, the likelihood of either is less than today.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: 73 / 94 (Sunny w/ a slim chance of a showers and storms)
Our Fourth of July is fortunately looking to be on the drier side with only a 20% chance of showers and storms. It will be hot and humid which on the Fourth of July seems fitting and I akin it to snowing on Christmas day.
MID-WEEK NEXT WEEK: 70s / 90s (Mix of Clouds & Sun w/ chances for showers and storms)
If you didn't like the constant heat and humidity of last week without any rain, well this week we'll see the heat and humidity continue but with daily rain chances.