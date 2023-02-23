Warm and dry start to Thursday; cooling temperatures heading into Friday

TODAY: It's a mild and muggy start to the morning due to all of the moisture lingering in the atmosphere. Most of us are starting out in the mid to upper 50s. We could reach the upper 60s and lower 70s before the cold front pushes through around Noon. The cold front will usher in cool and dry air Thursday and into Friday.
TONIGHT: It's going to become quite cold Thursday night and into Friday morning. Winds out of the northwest will take over bringing us into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Those winds may be breezy making it feel more like the mid 20s.