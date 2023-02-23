 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, and Shawneetown

.River levels have crested or will do so over the next 24 hours.
Minor flooding is expected to end by late this week or weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is beginning to fall
with levels falling below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warm and dry start to Thursday; cooling temperatures heading into Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Shift in weather pattern Thursday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a mild and muggy start to the morning due to all of the moisture lingering in the atmosphere. Most of us are starting out in the mid to upper 50s. We could reach the upper 60s and lower 70s before the cold front pushes through around Noon. The cold front will usher in cool and dry air Thursday and into Friday.

TONIGHT: It's going to become quite cold Thursday night and into Friday morning. Winds out of the northwest will take over bringing us into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Those winds may be breezy making it feel more like the mid 20s.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

