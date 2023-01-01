Warm and Foggy Start to 2023

As 2022 ended and 2023 started the weather started out foggy and warm and that gray weather stayed with the Tri-State all day long. Tonight dense fog has returned to the Tri-State a portion of the area is under a dense fog advisory until 4am Monday morning.
Tonight other than the fog, it will stay on the warm side with a low around 50 degrees.
Monday, morning fog with some drizzle then the afternoon and evening hours will see scattered thunder showers beginning. The strongest storms will begin to move into the Tri-State area around 10pm and the threat will extend into the early morning hours on Tuesday morning. High on Monday upper 60's. In addition to the thunderstorm threat, is the strong winds out the south sustained at 10-20 mph and gusting to 35 mph at times, outside of the thunderstorms.
Tuesday, we have the over night thunderstorms, then lingering showers during the day on Tuesday and will not rule out a thunderstorm during the day on Tuesday either. Highs in the upper 60's.
Wednesday, the cold front will finally clear the Tri-State and take the remaining showers with it. High on Wednesday near 45.