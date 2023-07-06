TODAY: It's a warm and muggy start to our Thursday. You should expect another humid day, but temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s. As a cold front moves through, there is a good possibility a few isolated showers may pop up. Winds are starting out of the south, but will shift to a more northerly direction later in the day.
Warm and muggy Thursday; relief returning late week
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
