Warm and muggy Wednesday; storm chances return Thursday

TODAY: It's a damp start in our far western communities, but the rest of us are remaining dry. I would expect another warm and muggy day as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few isolated pop ups, but for the most part we should remain dry.
TONIGHT: We'll start out primarily dry, but more rainfall is expected late tonight and into Thursday. Some of those showers will be heavy at times. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tri-State under the threat of severe weather for Thursday. The far eastern communities are under a "2" on the Threat Index. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the greatest threats for Thursday. I would expect scattered showers and storms to start off the morning. Our greater chances of strong storms should be after dawn and into the early afternoon.