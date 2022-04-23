Warm start to Sunday leads to shower chances by the afternoon

What a picture-perfect Earth Day on Friday, and Saturday afternoon that we saw today. Warm sunny conditions continue into tomorrow; however, things won't remain entirely dry as we see chances for showers and even a thunderstorm as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening. That rainy and stormy weather continues with us into Monday, but Tuesday and up until Thursday, looks to be beautiful with more abundant sunshine and mild temperatures.
TONIGHT: 65 (Mostly Clear)
Pleasant conditions remain with mild temperatures and mostly clear skies.
TOMORROW: 81 (Mostly Sunny w/ Showers)
While we'll see a dry start and pleasant morning and early afternoon, by around 1-4PM tomorrow chances for showers and thundershowers come into the picture.
We'll see a slight chance for showers between 1-4PM, then a slight chance of showers and thundershowers into the evening.
MONDAY: 58 / 66 (Showers and Thunderstorms)
The new week is off to a wet start with showers and thundershower chances.
Expect showers with a possible thundershower before 1PM, then chances for both showers and thundershowers in the late afternoon and evening, and then just a chance for showers after 4PM.
TUESDAY: 45 / 61 (Sunny)
High pressure dominates the forecast and cooler but sunnier conditions prevail!
MID-WEEK: 40s / 60s (Sunnier)
Before shower chances return by Friday and Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday look to see some sunnier skies remain with mild temperatures.