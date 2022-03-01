Warm & Sunny Start to March

TODAY: March is beginning with temperatures running in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. You can expect that to stick around through the middle of the week. Winds will be slightly gusty today.
TONIGHT: Dry skies will persist with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will stay out of the southwest.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will basically be a replica of Tuesday. Thursday will be a little tricky. A front passes through our skies cooling us down a few degrees. The next best chance to track anything falling from the sky will happen this weekend. A round of scattered showers will push in on Saturday. Rain will likely become widespread Sunday and it might include some stronger storms.