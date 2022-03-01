 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Evansville.

.The Ohio River at Evansville is cresting at its flood stage of 42.0
feet tonight.

For the Ohio River...including Evansville...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting at 42.0 feet tonight. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 44.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 26.5 feet
Friday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warm & Sunny Start to March

Warm & Sunny Start to March
Griffin Glasscock

 

TODAY: March is beginning with temperatures running in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. You can expect that to stick around through the middle of the week. Winds will be slightly gusty today.

TONIGHT: Dry skies will persist with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will stay out of the southwest.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will basically be a replica of Tuesday. Thursday will be a little tricky. A front passes through our skies cooling us down a few degrees. The next best chance to track anything falling from the sky will happen this weekend. A round of scattered showers will push in on Saturday. Rain will likely become widespread Sunday and it might include some stronger storms.

