Warm Thanksgiving Day; afternoon rain chances

TODAY: It's a dry and cold start to our Thanksgiving. Clouds will continuously increase through the day, but rain chances won't really come into play until the afternoon for most of us. Showers look to be quite scattered with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Off and on rainfall will stick around this evening and into Friday morning. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 40s. Showers are expected to taper off Friday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: The cold front will pass through Friday morning, which will shift our winds out of the north. Friday should bring clearing skies into the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Dry skies will persist into your Saturday. Your outdoor plans should be just fine with highs in the upper 50s. Showers and storms will ramp back up late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.