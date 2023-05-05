Warm up with a chance of rain

Today: Today started off sunny and beautiful, hopefully you spent your lunch hour outside! As for this afternoon and evening it will stay beautiful, but some cloud cover will move in to cover some of that sun. High today will reach about 72 degrees, while we drop some overnight to about 54. It will be a great night to catch a drive in movie, or fire up that grill. With clouds in the area, but temperatures staying very comfortable in the Tri-state tonight.
This weekend: Saturday is Derby Day! if you're going out to the derby party in the morning, it will start to warm up rather quick. We will top out with a high of 77. There is a chance of rain for the later afternoon and overnight hours. Sunday morning will start out with some scattered showers, but things will start to move out of the area, and we will continue to heat up into the 80s.
Start of week: Monday and Tuesday have some chances of rain. It wont be an all day event, As we plan to see the Tri-state heat up in to the low to mid 80s. Windows down and sunglasses on for that commute home Monday!