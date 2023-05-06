Warm weekend, Strong storms ahead

Today: We fought off the rain today, we also were able to get the derby in on a dry track. We hit 80 degrees for a high today, and we will gradually drop over night to about 66 degrees. We look to have a clear night so enjoy the summer like evening.
Tomorrow: We will see some sprinkles in the morning. The sun will make an appearance for a few hours to heat up the atmosphere. In turn, that could lead to some strong storms Sunday night into Monday. Some of those storms could reach the severe level, with strong winds and hail being the primary threat. We will reach the 80s again tomorrow, but that rain will quickly drop the temperatures as it moves in. b
Monday and on: Showers will continue on and off on Monday. We will still reach the 80s on Monday but with some rain and cloud cover. The middle of the week looks perfect. Tuesday, and Wednesday we can expect to have temperatures into the low to mid 80s with lots of sun.