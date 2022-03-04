 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

...Elevated Fire Danger Today...

The combination of gusty south winds, low relative humidities,
near record temperatures, and small fuels drying out from several
days of dry weather will aggravate burning conditions later
today. Given sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35
mph, fires could become uncontrolled. Use caution if planning to
burn today and perhaps consider another day if possible.

Warm, Windy & Stormy

  • 0
Heavy Rain Early Monday

Showers and storms to kick off our next work week.

 Cameron Hopman
Southerly winds returned to Tri-State this afternoon, driving temperatures back into the mid 60s for many of us while others south of the Ohio dealt with temperatures near 70°. Added cloud cover both this evening and overnight will keep temperatures relatively stable as well; expect the mercury to dip as low as 55° by dinnertime before tumbling to 51° by 10 PM. Overnight low temperatures are only expected a fall as low as the upper 40s low 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley due to the combination of overcast skies and southerly winds. Tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature 48° and Evansville is only 4° shy over average high for this time of the year.
 
Saturday looks as though it will be our warmest day since October 24th of last year; strong southerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph will push temperatures higher throughout the region, leaving Evansville and the surrounding area with high temperatures north of 75°. Our anticipated high temperature of 76° in the river city is 23° warmer than our average for March 5th. As for Saturday evening and overnight, temperatures are only expected to dwindle as low as 62°; it is around that time however, that rain chances begin to roll back into the Tri-State as well. 
 
Scattered rainfall and even a few thunderstorms remain a possibility throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, though our best chance for rain won't likely arrive until overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. A passing cold front during the predawn hours Sunday will generate a line of showers and thunderstorms and potentially even some stronger thunderstorms at times into late Monday morning. As of right now the Storm Prediction Center hasn't placed a significant portion of the Tri-State under the threat for Severe Weather for that period, but I wouldn't be surprised to see that changed in the coming days. There are hints that some of the storms imbedded within the line may generate strong winds across the Tri-State. Despite the potentially strong to Severe storms late Sunday and early Monday, the greatest effect from our next weather system will be potential for heavy rainfall and flooding. The latest model data indicates that some areas of the Tri-State could see more than 2" of total rainfall between Sunday and Monday alone. 
 

