Warm, Windy & Stormy

Southerly winds returned to Tri-State this afternoon, driving temperatures back into the mid 60s for many of us while others south of the Ohio dealt with temperatures near 70°. Added cloud cover both this evening and overnight will keep temperatures relatively stable as well; expect the mercury to dip as low as 55° by dinnertime before tumbling to 51° by 10 PM. Overnight low temperatures are only expected a fall as low as the upper 40s low 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley due to the combination of overcast skies and southerly winds. Tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature 48° and Evansville is only 4° shy over average high for this time of the year.
Saturday looks as though it will be our warmest day since October 24th of last year; strong southerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph will push temperatures higher throughout the region, leaving Evansville and the surrounding area with high temperatures north of 75°. Our anticipated high temperature of 76° in the river city is 23° warmer than our average for March 5th. As for Saturday evening and overnight, temperatures are only expected to dwindle as low as 62°; it is around that time however, that rain chances begin to roll back into the Tri-State as well.
Scattered rainfall and even a few thunderstorms remain a possibility throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, though our best chance for rain won't likely arrive until overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. A passing cold front during the predawn hours Sunday will generate a line of showers and thunderstorms and potentially even some stronger thunderstorms at times into late Monday morning. As of right now the Storm Prediction Center hasn't placed a significant portion of the Tri-State under the threat for Severe Weather for that period, but I wouldn't be surprised to see that changed in the coming days. There are hints that some of the storms imbedded within the line may generate strong winds across the Tri-State. Despite the potentially strong to Severe storms late Sunday and early Monday, the greatest effect from our next weather system will be potential for heavy rainfall and flooding. The latest model data indicates that some areas of the Tri-State could see more than 2" of total rainfall between Sunday and Monday alone.