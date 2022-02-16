Warm & Windy Wednesday: Severe Weather Threat Tomorrow

TODAY: It's going to be a warm Wednesday, but the winds are going to be a battle. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Tri-State under a Wind Advisory until 6 PM. Those strong southerly winds could gust as high as 35 - 40 mph. Cloud cover will continue increasing, but with winds being so strong our afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Temperatures are expected to remain quite comfortable both this evening and into the early hours of Thursday. I doubt we'll drop below the 50s. The first of the rainfall and thunderstorm activity will ramp up early tomorrow morning making for a damp commute for most of us.
REST OF THE WEEK: Showers and thunderstorms will be with us through the morning and into the afternoon. There is a potential of severe weather as a cold front slides through tomorrow afternoon. Some of the storms embedded within this line may produce damaging straight line winds in excess of 60 mph. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a "2" on the threat index for severe weather. Our northern communities are now under a "1". Please stay weather aware as the biggest threats will be possible damaging winds and flooding from soaking showers.