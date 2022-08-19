Warmer and a few pop-up showers possible for our Saturday afternoon

In Cameron Hopman fashion, I shall begin this forecast with a quote.
"It's Friday, Friday. Gotta get down on Friday!" -Rebecca Black (circa 2011)
The weekend has finally arrived and we'll still see mild conditions continuing but our weekend will feel a bit more humid than these past few days. The increased humidity will also increase our rain chances especially as we go from Saturday into Sunday. Don't scrap those outdoor plans just yet because we're just expecting showery activity and not soakers. Think of it as the summer-remix since I know a lot of the kiddos have returned to school. So go out and pretend it's summer break again with the increased warmth and humidity.
TONIGHT: 68 (Mostly Clear)
With winds out of the south tonight, we won't be seeing as cool of temperatures but still overnight lows will be right around average. Mostly clear conditions will provide the perfect conditions for any outdoor evening plans as we kick off the weekend.
TOMORROW: 88 (Mostly Sunny w/ Slight Chance for Afternoon Showers)
Perfect weather for our Saturday. We can expect temperatures to be right at average with mostly sunny skies. We do run the risk of seeing a few scattered isolated showers in the afternoon. Coverage should be limited but if you have outdoor plans just keep those rain chances in mind. With the increased shower chances, we can unfortunately expect things to feel a bit more humid that usual.
SUNDAY: 69 / 84 (Partly Sunny w/ Chances for Showers & Storms Throughout the Day)
Except partly sunny conditions with a bit more shower action for our Sunday. Temperatures as a result will be cooler than our Saturday. Keep those rain showers chances in mind when making those outdoor plans to enjoy the fine weather. With a higher chance for showers and storms, we can unfortunately expect things to feel a bit more humid that these past few days.
MONDAY-FRIDAY: 60s/ 80s (Mostly Sunny)
Another dry and seasonably cool spell will grip the Tri-State next week. We must've won the weather lottery seeing temperatures this mild and pleasant this time of the year. Now, I must admit, it won't be as perfect as this past week as humidity levels won't be as low. Things will feel a bit muggy at times.