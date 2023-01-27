 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to
Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in
Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All
of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Warmer and sunnier Saturday before a pattern change Sunday

23-1-27 Weather Thumbnail
Gunnar Consol
Hold onto your hats because it sure is BREEZY out there! Winds are around 15-20MPH with occasional gusts around 30MPH.  A wind advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening, so expect those winds to die down through the evening. 
Wind Alerts
 
But don't let your guard down, even though Saturday looks to be less windy, we could still see some strong gusts every now and then.
Future Winds
 
This weekend looks to be a mixed bag in terms of enjoyment, so try and head outdoors while its nice!
 
TONIGHT: 33 (Increasing Clouds)
Tonight will be cold, but not expected to be below freezing –at least for Evansville! 
 
Lows in general will be on the cold side, but a few locations to our north could see some freezing or sub-freezing temperatures.
Likelihood of a Freeze
 
SATURDAY: 54 (Gradual Clearing of Skies)
Tomorrow the sustained winds will be lower but still wind gusts could be strong tomorrow. So keep that in mind when you head out to enjoy the warmer weather. At times those wind gusts could make it feel a bit chilly. At least we'll have a clearing trend on our side. That added sunshine will help it feel just a bit more comfortable!
 
SUNDAY: 43 / 46 (Cloudy w/ Rain Possible)
For as nice as Saturday will be, Sunday looks to ruin the fun. We have rain chances possible primarily before noon. After those rain chances clear out, our winds will shift from mild out of the south to cold out of the north in the afternoon and evening.
 
NEXT WEEK:  20s / 30s (Cloudier)
Next week looks to break the mild weather streak we've seen for most of January. Below average temperatures are expected, and long with it, some snow and freezing rain chances are becoming possible Tuesday and into Wednesday. 

