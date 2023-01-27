Warmer and sunnier Saturday before a pattern change Sunday

Hold onto your hats because it sure is BREEZY out there! Winds are around 15-20MPH with occasional gusts around 30MPH. A wind advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening, so expect those winds to die down through the evening.
But don't let your guard down, even though Saturday looks to be less windy, we could still see some strong gusts every now and then.
This weekend looks to be a mixed bag in terms of enjoyment, so try and head outdoors while its nice!
TONIGHT: 33 (Increasing Clouds)
Tonight will be cold, but not expected to be below freezing –at least for Evansville!
Lows in general will be on the cold side, but a few locations to our north could see some freezing or sub-freezing temperatures.
SATURDAY: 54 (Gradual Clearing of Skies)
Tomorrow the sustained winds will be lower but still wind gusts could be strong tomorrow. So keep that in mind when you head out to enjoy the warmer weather. At times those wind gusts could make it feel a bit chilly. At least we'll have a clearing trend on our side. That added sunshine will help it feel just a bit more comfortable!
SUNDAY: 43 / 46 (Cloudy w/ Rain Possible)
For as nice as Saturday will be, Sunday looks to ruin the fun. We have rain chances possible primarily before noon. After those rain chances clear out, our winds will shift from mild out of the south to cold out of the north in the afternoon and evening.
NEXT WEEK: 20s / 30s (Cloudier)
Next week looks to break the mild weather streak we've seen for most of January. Below average temperatures are expected, and long with it, some snow and freezing rain chances are becoming possible Tuesday and into Wednesday.