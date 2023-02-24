After reaching a high temperature of 71° yesterday afternoon, wind chill values dipped as low as 19° in Evansville early this morning - temperatures felt 57° colder as we woke up early today than they did yesterday! After the bitterly cold start to our Friday, temperatures did reach back up into the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; we topped out at 47° in Evansville earlier on. Increasing cloud cover this evening will give way to chances of isolated rainfall overnight, though the last of our rain will have exited by the time we’re waking up Saturday.
Warmer weather and rain returning
Many of us will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly cloudy conditions before seeing gradually decreasing cloud cover and warmer weather for our Saturday. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 53° in Evansville tomorrow; tomorrow evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our Sunday looks as though it will be even warmer as temperatures are expected to reach toward the upper 50s and low 60s. Unfortunately, rain chances will return to the Tri-State after dinner time on Sunday.
A warm front lifting northward across the Tri-State. Will trigger chances of scattered rain showers late Sunday evening. Our best chances of rainfall however, aren’t expected to arrive until the predawn hours on Monday. A cold front passing through the region will generate a broken line of shower and thunderstorm activity that should exit east of the Tri-State before 10AM. It’s possible that some of the storms embedded within this line may produce gusty winds and small hail, but the current threat for Severe Weather looks as though it will remain to our east, we will continue to monitor the situation as it continues to evolve.
