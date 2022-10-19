While temperatures trended warmer for our Wednesday, they remained well below average for this time of the year. After only reaching 55° in Evansville earlier on today, temperatures are expected to take a turn later this evening as they gradually dwindle from 49° around dinner time to 40° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures are expected to flirt with the freezing mark once again as the latest model data indicates that we will see a morning low temperature near 31° in Evansville. As a result of the near freezing and subfreezing temperatures, the National Weather Service has again placed portions of the far northern and eastern reaches of the region under a Freeze Warning for overnight and early Thursday.
Warmer weather finally returns
If you don’t happen to be a fan of the cool weather, you’re in luck. Southerly winds returning overnight tonight into early tomorrow will strengthen by tomorrow afternoon. Winds are expected to gust from the southwest as high as 25 mph. With mostly sunny skies will help propel temperatures back into the mid 60s for the first time since this past Sunday. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 65° in Evansville; this warmer weather however, comes at a price. The blustery conditions combined with our ongoing dry weather has prompted the National Weather Service to place nearly the entire region under a Red Flag Warning for much of our Thursday. Please avoid those cookouts and bonfires tomorrow. Tomorrow evening should remain pleasant as temperatures gradually fall from 64° around your evening commute to 51° by 10PM under clear skies.
The weekend ahead looks as though it will be even warmer - southerly winds again gusting near 20 to 25 mph will drive temperatures back into the mid 70s on Friday under mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be mostly clear with a high temperature of 78° and by Sunday, we could be looking at our warmest day in nearly 2 weeks; the latest model date indicates we will reach 80° on Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. That being said, you may notice a significant lack of rainfall for much of our extended forecast - the last time we had an organized rainfall event in Evansville was on the morning of September 19, an entire month ago! If we are looking for another chance of actual rainfall, we have to look all the way to next Tuesday. If the forecast holds, we can expect a passing low pressure system paired with a cold front to generate a line of rainfall that may leave some of us with more than 1” of rain. Until then, feel free to stow away those umbrellas.
