Warmer weather is returning

To say that our Monday was simply cooler-than-average would be a vast understatement. Afternoon high temperatures only climbed as high as the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley earlier today, marking our coolest afternoon in 39 days! The last time we saw temperatures reach only as high as 70° was on the afternoon of May 4th when we topped out at 72°! As for the remainder of the evening, expect temperatures to gradually dwindle from 68° around 6 o’clock to just 58° by 10PM. While winds are expected to shift back to the southwest overnight, the clear conditions are expected to allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s early Tuesday morning. We will wake up to morning low temperature of just 52° in Evansville under mostly clear skies.
A breezy southerly wind flow and an ample supply of sunshine will push temperatures all the way back into the low 80s for many of us on Tuesday. After reaching 81° early tomorrow afternoon in the River City, conditions by the time dinner time rolls around will have cooled to 78°. Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to fall back down to the upper 50s in the 60s by early Wednesday morning. Despite the cool start to the day, Wednesday afternoon is expected to be significantly warmer throughout the Tri-State. The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 86° on Wednesday under scattered cloud cover. Thankfully for fans of the heat, you won't have to wait all too long for it to return.